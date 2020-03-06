See All Urologists in Burbank, CA
Dr. Mansoor Karamooz, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mansoor Karamooz, MD

Urology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mansoor Karamooz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tehran Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Karamooz works at Mansoor Karamooz M.d. Inc. in Burbank, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mansoor Karamooz M.d. Inc.
    421 E Angeleno Ave Ste 202, Burbank, CA 91501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 728-1400
  2. 2
    Mansoor Karamooz MD Facs
    16661 Ventura Blvd Ste 822, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Overactive Bladder
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Overactive Bladder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Male Urethral Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Karamooz?

    Mar 06, 2020
    I work with a lot of older residents and have had the best experience with Dr. Karamooz. He’s empathetic and caring, which helps the stress and worry about these sensitive matters. Thank you for always being so caring and kind towards your patients!
    Louise B. — Mar 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mansoor Karamooz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mansoor Karamooz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Karamooz to family and friends

    Dr. Karamooz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Karamooz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mansoor Karamooz, MD.

    About Dr. Mansoor Karamooz, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528176047
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • United Hospitals of Newark
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tehran Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Tehr
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mansoor Karamooz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karamooz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karamooz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karamooz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karamooz has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karamooz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Karamooz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karamooz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karamooz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karamooz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mansoor Karamooz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.