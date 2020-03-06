Overview

Dr. Mansoor Karamooz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tehran Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Karamooz works at Mansoor Karamooz M.d. Inc. in Burbank, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.