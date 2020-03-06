Dr. Mansoor Karamooz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karamooz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mansoor Karamooz, MD
Overview
Dr. Mansoor Karamooz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tehran Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Karamooz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mansoor Karamooz M.d. Inc.421 E Angeleno Ave Ste 202, Burbank, CA 91501 Directions (818) 728-1400
-
2
Mansoor Karamooz MD Facs16661 Ventura Blvd Ste 822, Encino, CA 91436 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karamooz?
I work with a lot of older residents and have had the best experience with Dr. Karamooz. He’s empathetic and caring, which helps the stress and worry about these sensitive matters. Thank you for always being so caring and kind towards your patients!
About Dr. Mansoor Karamooz, MD
- Urology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Persian and Spanish
- 1528176047
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- United Hospitals of Newark
- Tehran Medical School
- University Of Tehr
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karamooz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karamooz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karamooz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karamooz works at
Dr. Karamooz has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karamooz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karamooz speaks Armenian, Persian and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Karamooz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karamooz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karamooz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karamooz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.