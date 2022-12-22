Dr. Mansoor Javeed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mansoor Javeed, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mansoor Javeed, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Javeed works at
Hematology and Oncology Associates of Northern California1631 Creekside Dr Ste 102, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 250-0377
Hematology and Oncology Associates of No740 Oak Avenue Pkwy Ste 110, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 337-3261
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Marshall Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthNow New York, Inc.
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Dr Javeed is a very passionate and caring oncology doctor who knows his craft very well. state of the art clinic and very warm and accomodating staff too. I've been with Dr javeed since 2017 . I was only 38 years old when i was diagnosed with stage 3c breast cancer. It was a very tough journey of mine as i was breastfeeding with my 7 month old baby then. He treated me like a family not just a patient. He looked after me well as well as the staff & nurses that turned to be friends to us during my cancer journey. The treatment became easy even though the cancer cells are very aggressive, we started the treatment as soon as possible and after only 3 cycles, the tumor shrunk by 95% and after the 6th cycle, there was no cancer activity detected. he assured me that i will be cancer free…. and indeed i am for over 5 years!! so thankful and blessed that i was referred to him , highly recommended
- Hematology & Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese and German
- 1205802907
- Penn State Coll Med, Hershey Med Ctr
- St Peters Med Ctr-Umdnj
- Bangalore Med Coll
- Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Javeed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javeed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Javeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Javeed works at
Dr. Javeed speaks Chinese and German.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Javeed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javeed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javeed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javeed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.