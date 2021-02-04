Overview

Dr. Mansoor Beg, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Beg works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Oncology at Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.