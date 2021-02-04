See All Oncologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Mansoor Beg, MD

Surgical Oncology
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mansoor Beg, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Beg works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Oncology at Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Oncology at Lake Success
    450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 487-9454

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Glen Cove Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Debridement Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Muscle Biopsy Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 04, 2021
    Great service from day one. He is personable, honest and professional. Surgery during Covid was challenging. Excellent results and personal follow up
    — Feb 04, 2021
    About Dr. Mansoor Beg, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437129673
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane Univ Hosp & Clis, Medical Oncology North Shore Univ Hosp, General Surgery
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mansoor Beg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beg works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Oncology at Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Beg’s profile.

    Dr. Beg has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Beg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

