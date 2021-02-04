Dr. Mansoor Beg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mansoor Beg, MD
Overview
Dr. Mansoor Beg, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Beg works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Oncology at Lake Success450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 487-9454
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beg?
Great service from day one. He is personable, honest and professional. Surgery during Covid was challenging. Excellent results and personal follow up
About Dr. Mansoor Beg, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1437129673
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Univ Hosp & Clis, Medical Oncology North Shore Univ Hosp, General Surgery
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beg works at
Dr. Beg has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Beg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.