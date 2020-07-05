Dr. Mansoor Arain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mansoor Arain, MD
Overview
Dr. Mansoor Arain, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Arain works at
Locations
-
1
Stratford Health Center206 S Stratford Ave Ste A, Santa Maria, CA 93454 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arain?
Very knowledgeable. Took time to explain my diagnosis and available treatment options in great detail. Excellent bedside manner. Truly exceptional doc.
About Dr. Mansoor Arain, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1649531625
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Arain using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Arain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arain works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Arain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.