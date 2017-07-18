See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Middleburg Heights, OH
Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, MD

Sleep Medicine
2 (26)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Middleburg Heights, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.

Dr. Ahmed works at Southwest Cleveland Sleep Center in Middleburg Heights, OH with other offices in Westlake, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southwest Cleveland Sleep Center
    18100 Jefferson Park Rd Ste 103, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Southwest Cleveland Sleep Center
    29160 Center Ridge Rd Ste South, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 239-7533

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southwest General Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Arthritis
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Arthritis
Asthma

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Jul 18, 2017
    Cleveland, OH — Jul 18, 2017
    About Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, French, Panjabi and Urdu
    • 1275595944
    Education & Certifications

    • Toronto General Hospital
    • Mayo Hosp
    • King Edward Medical University
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

