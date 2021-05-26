Overview

Dr. Mansi Shah, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Longview Regional Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Christus Schumpert Group in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Joint Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.