Dr. Sarihan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mansi Sarihan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mansi Sarihan, MD is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Dr. Sarihan works at
Locations
-
1
District Medical Group2929 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 470-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarihan?
Attentive, helpful, would highly recommend!
About Dr. Mansi Sarihan, MD
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1598078594
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarihan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarihan works at
Dr. Sarihan has seen patients for Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarihan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarihan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarihan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarihan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarihan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.