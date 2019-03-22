Overview

Dr. Mansi Mehta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Mehta works at Presbyterian Medical Group in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.