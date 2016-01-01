Dr. Manshi Valluri Mallepogu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valluri Mallepogu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manshi Valluri Mallepogu, MD
Overview
Dr. Manshi Valluri Mallepogu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Valluri Mallepogu works at
Locations
-
1
Austin Regional Clinic4515 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 220, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 338-8388
-
2
Escondido - Grand Avenue Office625 E GRAND AVE, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (442) 286-7727
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Manshi Valluri Mallepogu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1538540620
Education & Certifications
- Mountain View Genl Hosp
- Griffin Hosp-Yale U Sch Med
- Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valluri Mallepogu accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valluri Mallepogu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valluri Mallepogu works at
Dr. Valluri Mallepogu speaks Hindi and Telugu.
Dr. Valluri Mallepogu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valluri Mallepogu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valluri Mallepogu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valluri Mallepogu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.