Overview

Dr. Mansel Kevwitch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Anacortes, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Cascade Valley Hospital, Island Hospital, Peacehealth Peace Island Medical Center, Peacehealth United General Medical Center, Skagit Valley Hospital and Whidbeyhealth Medical Center.



Dr. Kevwitch works at Restorix Health Wound Care in Anacortes, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.