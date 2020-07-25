Dr. Manrique Iriarte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iriarte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manrique Iriarte, MD
Overview
Dr. Manrique Iriarte, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University Od Siences Arts and Technology.
Dr. Iriarte works at
Locations
Wellmax Medical Centers6540 NW 186TH ST, Hialeah, FL 33015 Directions (305) 820-2033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iriarte?
Dr. Manrique Iriarte is the best by far. Such a knowledgeable person, kind and on top of everything human. My best recommendation to anyone!
About Dr. Manrique Iriarte, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University Od Siences Arts and Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iriarte has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iriarte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Iriarte speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Iriarte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iriarte.
