Dr. Manprit Dhillon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhillon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manprit Dhillon, MD
Overview
Dr. Manprit Dhillon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dhillon works at
Locations
-
1
Antelope Valley Neuroscience42135 10th St W Ste 301, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 945-6931
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dhillon?
Dr. Dillion took good care of my mother during her ACD surgery. My mother stated she is thorough and professional. There are not many good surgeons in the AV but my mother raves about her. She even had no pain after. Thank you doctor!
About Dr. Manprit Dhillon, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
- 1710963038
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhillon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhillon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhillon works at
Dr. Dhillon has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhillon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dhillon speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhillon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhillon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhillon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhillon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.