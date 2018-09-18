Dr. Manpreet Sarna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manpreet Sarna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manpreet Sarna, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Sarna works at
Locations
-
1
Laguna Beach Pediatrics400 Newport Center Dr Ste 204, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 203-1352
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarna?
My first pediatrician is Dr. manpreet Sarna and I cannot state enough how much of a help she has been in attending to my child right from his birth till now. She always referred to my kid as her boy and the attention to detail from her is amazing beyond belief. I just wish everyone can get a doctor like Dr.Manpreet. She was firm, clear and straight to the point when dealing with the baby and also educated us tons. DONOT even hesitate to make her your child's doctor if you need the BEST service.
About Dr. Manpreet Sarna, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Panjabi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1023048196
Education & Certifications
- Christus Santa Rosa Children's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Hospital
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarna works at
Dr. Sarna speaks Hindi, Panjabi, Punjabi and Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.