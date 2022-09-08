Dr. Multani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manpreet Multani, MD
Overview
Dr. Manpreet Multani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fullerton, CA.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 381 Imperial Hwy Bldg 381, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 879-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent staffs. The only issue I had was the wait time even with appointment. But I see that as a good sign because if there are no patients then the doctor must not be good. Even with the little longer wait time than my appointment time. I am fine with the time because she took her time to answer all my questions and concerns!
About Dr. Manpreet Multani, MD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Multani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Multani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Multani has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Multani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Multani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Multani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Multani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Multani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.