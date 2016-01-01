Overview

Dr. Preet Grewal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kingston, NY.



Dr. Grewal works at Healthalliance Marys Ave Podtry in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder, Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.