Dr. Manpreet Chadha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chadha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manpreet Chadha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manpreet Chadha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center.
Dr. Chadha works at
Locations
-
1
Palo Verde Eugie Office5601 W Eugie Ave Ste 106, Glendale, AZ 85304 Directions (602) 978-6255
-
2
Palo Verde Hematology Oncology9250 W Thomas Rd Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 478-8091
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chadha?
I am really, really happy and grateful to be a patient of Dr. Chadha's. She spends time answering my questions and concerns, genuinely wants to help and provide excellent care, and she's so kind too. She is prompt and attentive about symptoms and side effects. She's a wonderful doctor, and I definitely recommend her.
About Dr. Manpreet Chadha, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1760632442
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chadha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chadha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chadha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chadha works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chadha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chadha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chadha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chadha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.