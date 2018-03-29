Overview

Dr. M Tavana, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and East Cooper Medical Center.



Dr. Tavana works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC with other offices in SUMMERVILLE, SC and Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Dupuytren's Contracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.