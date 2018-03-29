See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Charleston, SC
Dr. M Tavana, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. M Tavana, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. M Tavana, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and East Cooper Medical Center.

Dr. Tavana works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC with other offices in SUMMERVILLE, SC and Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Dupuytren's Contracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Ashley River Tower
    25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Nexton
    5500 Front St Ste 320, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    MUSC Chuck Dawley
    1106 Chuck Dawley Blvd Bldg A, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Dupuytren's Contracture
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Dupuytren's Contracture
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritic Conditions of the Upper Extremity Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Hand Anomaly Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tavana?

    Mar 29, 2018
    After having other docs look at me like a specimen, I was blessed to meet Dr. Tavana. His professionalism and skill are well known. As much as his ability is of the utmost importance, after being examined like a specimen and talked About to med students like I wasn't even in the room, his demeanor is also important. His bedside manor, kindness and true compassion is a blessing. During a long and complicated healing process due to my other health issues, he was there every step of the way doing
    Colleen Reedy in Beaufort, SC — Mar 29, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. M Tavana, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. M Tavana, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tavana to family and friends

    Dr. Tavana's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tavana

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. M Tavana, MD.

    About Dr. M Tavana, MD

    Specialties
    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1821298589
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    • East Cooper Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. M Tavana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tavana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tavana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tavana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tavana has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Dupuytren's Contracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tavana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tavana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tavana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tavana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tavana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.