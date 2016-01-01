See All Dermatologists in Corona, CA
Dr. Manouchehr Seyfzadeh, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Manouchehr Seyfzadeh, MD is a Dermatologist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.

Dr. Seyfzadeh works at The California Aesthetic Center in Corona, CA with other offices in Lake Forest, CA and Riverside, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Professional Wound Care Services
    2815 S Main St Ste 215, Corona, CA 92882 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 303-6900
  2. 2
    25422 Trabuco Rd Ste 105-333, Lake Forest, CA 92630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 646-7110
  3. 3
    8990 Garfield St Ste 3, Riverside, CA 92503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 208-7994

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Ringworm
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Manouchehr Seyfzadeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306895974
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seyfzadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seyfzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Seyfzadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seyfzadeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seyfzadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seyfzadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.