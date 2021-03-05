Overview

Dr. Manouchehr Refaeian, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center.



Dr. Refaeian works at Eastside Rehabilitation and Pain Clinic in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.