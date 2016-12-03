Dr. Manouchehr Lavian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manouchehr Lavian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manouchehr Lavian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Middletown, NY. They completed their residency with Middletown Psychology Center
Dr. Lavian works at
Locations
Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-7575Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Counseling Services at Garnet Health Medical Center75 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 333-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lavian is the very top of his field. He is professional, caring, and knowledgeable. He is also masterful when it comes to choosing proper medical treatments and medicines. I truly am grateful I am one of his patients.
About Dr. Manouchehr Lavian, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1013922491
Education & Certifications
- Middletown Psychology Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lavian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.