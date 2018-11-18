See All Urologists in Fontana, CA
Dr. Manouchehr Lalehzarian, MD

Urology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Dr. Manouchehr Lalehzarian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from National University Of Iran and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital and Saint Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Lalehzarian works at Kaiser Southern California Permanente Medical Group in Fontana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Fontana
    Kaiser Permanente Fontana
9985 Sierra Ave, Fontana, CA 92335

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Valley Hospital
  • Saint Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 18, 2018
    Dr. Lalehzarian truly does care. I expect the best from my physicians and Dr. Lalehzarian delivered on everything from bedside manner to results to cutting edge technology to follow up. I feel like I am coming to a trusted family member. Highly recommend!!
    — Nov 18, 2018
    About Dr. Manouchehr Lalehzarian, MD

    • Urology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255402228
    Education & Certifications

    • University Md
    • St Agnes
    • National University Of Iran
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manouchehr Lalehzarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lalehzarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lalehzarian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lalehzarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lalehzarian works at Kaiser Southern California Permanente Medical Group in Fontana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lalehzarian’s profile.

    Dr. Lalehzarian has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lalehzarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalehzarian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalehzarian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lalehzarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lalehzarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

