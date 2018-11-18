Overview

Dr. Manouchehr Lalehzarian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from National University Of Iran and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital and Saint Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Lalehzarian works at Kaiser Southern California Permanente Medical Group in Fontana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.