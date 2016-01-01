Dr. Manoochehr Khatami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khatami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manoochehr Khatami, MD
Overview
Dr. Manoochehr Khatami, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE.
Locations
Psy Care Inc4550 Kearny Villa Rd Ste 116, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 279-1223
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Manoochehr Khatami, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1619985868
Education & Certifications
- SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE
- Psychiatry
