Dr. Manonmani Antony, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manonmani Antony, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manonmani Antony, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, DE. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Peradeniya and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and TidalHealth Nanticoke.
Dr. Antony works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sussex Pain Relief Center, LLC18229 Dupont Blvd, Georgetown, DE 19947 Directions (302) 514-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
- TidalHealth Nanticoke
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Delaware Physicians Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Antony?
What an amazing physician! There are so many pain docs that won't listen to you. She spent time (more time than she had) reviewing my records. She told me where the pain was coming from a previously injured nerve. I have been seeing physicians for 12 years and none of them had ever told me that. The injections have been helping. For the first time in 13 years, I have pain relief.
About Dr. Manonmani Antony, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205800125
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- University Of Peradeniya
- St. Bridget's Convnet, St John's Academy
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antony has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antony accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antony works at
Dr. Antony speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Antony. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antony.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.