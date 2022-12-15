Overview

Dr. Manolo Manalo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Manalo works at Lutheran Medical Group LLC in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.