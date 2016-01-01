Dr. Manolis Tsatsas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsatsas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manolis Tsatsas, MD
Overview
Dr. Manolis Tsatsas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital Center.
Dr. Tsatsas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Florina Rusi Marke Comprehensive Breast Center256 Mason Ave Bldg B, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 719-9380
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsatsas?
About Dr. Manolis Tsatsas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
- 1790730026
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med|SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsatsas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsatsas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsatsas works at
Dr. Tsatsas has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsatsas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsatsas speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsatsas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsatsas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsatsas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsatsas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.