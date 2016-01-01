Overview

Dr. Manolis Tsatsas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital Center.



Dr. Tsatsas works at Northwell Health Florina Rusi Marke Comprehensive Breast Center in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

