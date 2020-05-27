Dr. Manojkumar Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manojkumar Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Manojkumar Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Singing River Gulfport.
Met-test of Mississippi LLC14055 Seaway Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 868-5555
Memorial Hospital At Gulfport4500 13th St, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 575-7500
Mpc Coast Cardiology Center1203 Broad Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 868-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Singing River Gulfport
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Outstanding ! This Dr. has been taking care of me for years! I am quite certain I would not be on this side if the dirt I it were not for his care. My “former cardiologist“ was NOT a very kind man . But DR. Shah takes excellent care of me and for me. I really trust him completely .
About Dr. Manojkumar Shah, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1306956297
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
