Dr. Manojkumar Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manojkumar Patel, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chesapeake, VA.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
1
Carilion Labs At Cariovascular Associates612 Kingsborough Sq Ste 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 474-7470
2
Chesapeake Pulmonary And Critical Care Medicine724 Volvo Pkwy Ste 102, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 609-3380
3
University of Virginia Specialty Care9 Pinnacle Dr Ste A03, Fishersville, VA 22939 Directions (844) 472-8711
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fine, thus far. He visited me in the hospital, at the request of my Cardiologist and later in his office two or three visits. I found Dr. Patel to be compassionate and professional. I plan to see him for annual visits. His staff is not totally the most friendly and is the reason I gave 4 stars instead of 5. They claim to be busy and will pass on assignments to their co-workers. Their actions caused delay in a procedure and made me late for another appointed, scheduled later in the same day.
About Dr. Manojkumar Patel, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1396953469
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Med Center
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
