Dr. Manoj Wunnava, MD
Overview
Dr. Manoj Wunnava, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI.
Dr. Wunnava works at
Locations
-
1
Pain and Wellness Solutions of the Carolinas5322 Highgate Dr Ste 143, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 966-5136
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Tricare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wunnava and his staff are wonderful. I my initial evaluation Dr. Wunnava was very through and discussed my entire health history. I was referred for a SPG Block and had my first treatment a week ago. It went very well and I looking for to continued treatment.
About Dr. Manoj Wunnava, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1720263239
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Pain Medicine
- Emory University School Of Medicine Anesthesiology
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wunnava has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wunnava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wunnava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wunnava works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wunnava. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wunnava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wunnava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wunnava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.