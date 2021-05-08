Overview

Dr. Manoj Thakker, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.



Dr. Thakker works at Cosmetic Dermatology & Surgery Associates in Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.