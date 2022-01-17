Dr. Manoj Rawal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rawal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manoj Rawal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manoj Rawal, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo West Campus, Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Banner Estrella Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Rawal works at
Locations
1
Valley Rehabilitation Ltd.13460 N 94th Dr, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-8816
2
Cardiac Solutions5651 W Talavi Blvd Ste 160, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
3
Cardiac Solutions13128 N 94th Dr Ste 100, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
4
Glendale5310 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 201, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 876-8816
5
Cardiac Solutions13065 W Mcdowell Rd, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (623) 876-8816
6
Cardiac Solutions14420 W Meeker Blvd Ste 305, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 876-8816
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Abrazo West Campus
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Rawal is an excellent physician to see. Takes time with you and explains everythiing and why! Outstanding physician!
About Dr. Manoj Rawal, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, French and Hindi
- 1003804170
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University
Frequently Asked Questions
