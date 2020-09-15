Dr. Manoj Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manoj Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Manoj Rao, MD is an Urology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Urosurgery Associates LLC400 W 84TH DR, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 769-8641
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- St. Catherine Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Yes, definitely recommend Dr. Rao. He listens to his patients & is very understanding & patient with my elderly mother. Very intelligent & has solved her issues to make her life better.
- Urology
- English
- 1790946168
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Urology
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.