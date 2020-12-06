Overview

Dr. Manoj Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from M.P Shah Medical College and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.



Dr. Patel works at Shore Medical Specialists in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.