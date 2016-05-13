See All Pediatricians in Southaven, MS
Pediatrics
46 years of experience
Dr. Manoj Narayanan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.

Dr. Narayanan works at Narayanan Pediatric Clinic in Southaven, MS with other offices in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Narayanan Pediatric Clinic
    3964 Goodman Rd E Ste 133, Southaven, MS 38672 (662) 895-9498
    Le Bonheur Children's Hospital - Germantown
    7691 Poplar Ave, Germantown, TN 38138 (662) 895-9498

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Infection
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Viral Enteritis

Viral Infection
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Viral Enteritis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Down Syndrome
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enteritis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gonorrhea Infections
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 13, 2016
    Never a long wait, great with my child, explains things clearly, isn't in a hurry to pump my child full of medicine
    Paige in Olive branch, ms — May 13, 2016
    About Dr. Manoj Narayanan, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285679068
    Education & Certifications

    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    • Pediatrics
