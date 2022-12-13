Dr. Manoj Kantu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kantu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manoj Kantu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manoj Kantu, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Allergy, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Brooklyn.
Dr. Kantu works at
Locations
New York Center For Ear, Nose, Throat, Sinus & Allergy9015 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 719-7003Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday12:00pm - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
New York Center For Ear Nose Throat Sinus & Allergy, LLP2204 Voorhies Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 719-7004Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 11:00amThursday8:30am - 11:00amFriday8:00am - 11:00amSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Premera Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great doctor I have ever seen. He did my surgery that went well and overall a great experiance with him.
About Dr. Manoj Kantu, MD
- Allergy
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Health Science Center At Brooklyn Program
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kantu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kantu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kantu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kantu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kantu works at
Dr. Kantu has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kantu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
175 patients have reviewed Dr. Kantu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kantu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kantu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kantu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.