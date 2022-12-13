Overview

Dr. Manoj Kantu, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Allergy, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Brooklyn.



Dr. Kantu works at New York Center For Ear, Nose, Throat, Sinus & Allergy in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.