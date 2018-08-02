Dr. Manoj Chhabra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chhabra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manoj Chhabra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manoj Chhabra, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty263 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am a mom of a 19 year old teen, a young man getting ready for college, After a long night at hospital ER,,I was referred to this wonderful office....at 9 am. A wonderful young lady answered so pleaseant,, eager to help me,asap,,she said no worry. Come right in,,,Dr Chhabra greeted us with a great big smile,,,a wonderful staff,,such positive energy,,,ALL STAFF excellent,,Dr CHhabra seen my son had chest pain,trouble breathing,he thouroughy checked my son .Highly recommend him!! Thanks. TR
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- MGM Med Coll, Indore U
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Pediatric Cardiology
Dr. Chhabra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chhabra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chhabra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chhabra has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Septal Defect and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chhabra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chhabra speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chhabra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chhabra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chhabra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chhabra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.