Overview

Dr. Manoj Chhabra, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Chhabra works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Septal Defect and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.