Dr. Manoj Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manoj Abraham, MD
Overview
Dr. Manoj Abraham, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Abraham works at
Locations
-
1
Manoj T. Abraham, MD82 N WATER ST, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 454-8025
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abraham?
Dr. Abraham and his staff are amazing at what they do! Not only can I breathe better but my nose looks amazing! I wish I had done this years ago. From scheduling, pre-op consultation, day of surgery and post op, I felt relaxed and was always informed step-by-step and any question answered with professionalism. Dr. Abraham produced before and after photos for me prior to making my decision and the results did not disappoint.
About Dr. Manoj Abraham, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1679682892
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center and Cottage Hospital and Olive View Med Center and Los Angeles Va Hospital and Harbor Med Center
- New York University Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham works at
Dr. Abraham has seen patients for Facial Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abraham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.