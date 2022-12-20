Overview

Dr. Manoj Abraham, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Abraham works at Facial Plastic Reconstructive & Laser Surgery in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.