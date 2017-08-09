Dr. Manoher Gurru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manoher Gurru, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manoher Gurru, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gurru works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Neuroscience Clinic3400 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX 79703 Directions (432) 570-9991
-
2
Sleep Center and Clinic702 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 570-9991
Hospital Affiliations
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gurru?
Decided Gurru found out that I had a herniated disc on my neck after being in intensive care for 3 days. I love him. He is very professional and totally honest with you. He will check you very Weill if he can't help you he will send you to someone that can. Thank you Dr Gurru
About Dr. Manoher Gurru, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1558394601
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital ( Stony Brook )
- Suny
- Westchester County Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Neurophysiology
