Overview

Dr. Manoher Gurru, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gurru works at Advanced Neuroscience Clinic in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Cerebrovascular Disease and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.