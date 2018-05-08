Overview

Dr. Manohar Bhandarkar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Bhandarkar works at Manohar S Bhandarkar MD in Des Plaines, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.