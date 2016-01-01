Dr. Mota has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manoela Mota, MD
Overview
Dr. Manoela Mota, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, FL.
Dr. Mota works at
Locations
Uf Health Shands Hospital1600 SW ARCHER RD, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 273-9472Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tallahassee Endoscopy Center2400 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 205-8404
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare1300 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 431-1155
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Manoela Mota, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mota accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mota. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mota.
