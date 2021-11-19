Overview

Dr. Manny Moy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Milwaukie, OR.



Dr. Moy works at Pacific Foot and Ankle Clinic in Milwaukie, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.