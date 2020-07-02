Overview

Dr. Mannan Razzak, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodland Park, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Bangladesh Medical College (BMSRI) and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, St. Joseph's Children's Hospital and University Hospital.



Dr. Razzak works at Woodland Park Pediatrics in Woodland Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.