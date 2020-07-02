Dr. Mannan Razzak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razzak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mannan Razzak, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodland Park, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Bangladesh Medical College (BMSRI) and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, St. Joseph's Children's Hospital and University Hospital.
Woodland Park Pediatrics PC205 Browertown Rd, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 Directions (973) 582-0644Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Children's Hospital
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Razzaks and their Staff are Amazing. Always good vibes in the office. I would recommend this practice to any family with children. Both Doctors are caring, warm, friendly but most important reliable. Always available to their patients. Anytime of the day or night and For our family it’s the most important thing. All 3 of my children have been seeing both doctors for years and I can honestly say they have never had a bad experience. My 3 year old always looks forward to seeing his doctor. Which says a lot. As a parent, I never leave the office confused. Things are always explained in detail. The wait is never long and The visit never feels rushed. I’m always put at easy if I came in with any concern. And I will always appreciate that. Thank you Woodland Park Pediatrics for your love, devotion and dedication to your all your young patients.
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1083640627
- Umdnj- New Jersey Medical School
- Bangladesh Medical College (BMSRI)
- Notre Dame
