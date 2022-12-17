Dr. Manmohan Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manmohan Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Manmohan Gupta, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Macon, GA.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
Manmohan Gupta M.d. PC770 Pine St Ste 440, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 741-4588
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gupta and his entire staff are gentle and caring. Their care and treatment have given me a better quality of life. I can't thank them enough!!!!
About Dr. Manmohan Gupta, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1467569681
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.