Dr. Manmeet Kaur, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Manmeet Kaur, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Britain, CT. They graduated from GOVERNMENT MED COLLEGE and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.

Dr. Kaur works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in New Britain, CT with other offices in Southington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    100 Grand St Fl 3, New Britain, CT 06052 (860) 224-5672
    Hartford Healthcare Medical Group Southington
    462 Queen St, Southington, CT 06489 (860) 696-2240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midstate Medical Center
  • Hartford Hospital
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus

Diabetes Type 1
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Conn's Syndrome
Craniopharyngioma
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetic Retinopathy
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Female Infertility
Gestational Diabetes
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hashimoto's Disease
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Iodine Deficiency
Klinefelter Syndrome
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Osteomalacia
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Potassium Deficiency
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Proteinuria
Rickets
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Secondary Hypertension
Subacute Thyroiditis
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Turner Syndrome
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health New England (HNE)
    • HealthyCT
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 19, 2022
    Every one is very helpful and professional in that office.
    Josephine Theriault — Aug 19, 2022
    About Dr. Manmeet Kaur, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053555334
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GOVERNMENT MED COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manmeet Kaur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaur has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaur has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1 and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

