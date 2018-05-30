Overview

Dr. Manjushree Gautam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Gautam works at Liver Consultants Of Texas in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Grand Prairie, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Varices, Cirrhosis and Hepatitis C along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.