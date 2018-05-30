Dr. Manjushree Gautam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gautam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manjushree Gautam, MD
Overview
Dr. Manjushree Gautam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and WHS East Campus.
Dr. Gautam works at
Locations
Fort Worth Office1250 8th Ave Ste 515, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 922-9968
Healthtexas Provider Network2740 N State Highway 360 Ste 100, Grand Prairie, TX 75050 Directions (214) 820-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gautam is the ultimate professional. She spent time with me and explained everything in language I could understand. She didn't "doctor speak" me. She was caring and compassionate. I ultimately had a liver transplant. I feel she saved my life.
About Dr. Manjushree Gautam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1831172725
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gautam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gautam accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gautam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gautam has seen patients for Esophageal Varices, Cirrhosis and Hepatitis C, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gautam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gautam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gautam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gautam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gautam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.