Overview

Dr. Manjusha Kota, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and National Park Medical Center.



Dr. Kota works at Kota Cancer Clinic Pllc in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Hypercoagulable State and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.