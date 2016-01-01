Dr. Manjula Bathini, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bathini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manjula Bathini, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manjula Bathini, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.
Dr. Bathini works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Sleep Center22-18 Broadway Ste 103, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 773-8185
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bathini?
About Dr. Manjula Bathini, DO
- Sleep Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1508011719
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bathini has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bathini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bathini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bathini works at
Dr. Bathini has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bathini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bathini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bathini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.