Dr. Manjul Srivastava, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / JACKSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Srivastava works at Northwest Medical Center in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection, Osteopenia and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.