See All Pediatric Nephrologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. Manju Chandra, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Manju Chandra, MD

Pediatric Nephrology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Manju Chandra, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their fellowship with Ny Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr

Dr. Chandra works at NYU Langone Child Neurology Associates - Mineola and North Babylon in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Urology Associates PC
    173 Mineola Blvd Ste 101, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-0333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Proteinuria
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Proteinuria
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chandra?

    May 08, 2018
    This wonderful woman helped save my 13 year old daughter. Thank you doctor.
    James Ruocchio in Massapequa NY — May 08, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Manju Chandra, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Manju Chandra, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chandra to family and friends

    Dr. Chandra's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chandra

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Manju Chandra, MD.

    About Dr. Manju Chandra, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841366127
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ny Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Gsvm Med Coll &amp; Assoc Hosp|North Shore University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Gsvm Med Coll &amp; Assoc Hosps
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manju Chandra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chandra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chandra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chandra works at NYU Langone Child Neurology Associates - Mineola and North Babylon in Mineola, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chandra’s profile.

    Dr. Chandra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Manju Chandra, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.