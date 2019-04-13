See All Ophthalmologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Manjot Gill, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Manjot Gill, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Manjot Gill, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gill works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Central Serous Chorioretinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion
    259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8150
  2. 2
    Galter Pavilion
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Retinal Neovascularization
Macular Hole
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Retinal Neovascularization
Macular Hole

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gill?

    Apr 13, 2019
    This was my second experience with Dr. Gill as my opthamologist. This 2nd time was for a very serious condition requiring surgery. I was certainly her most difficult patient in terms of my emotional state. On a personal level, Dr. Gill was understanding, caring and patient. Professionally, her skill as a surgeon is unparalleled. I would never have gone to any other surgeon for this particular condition and I am very grateful to her and her staff for their expertise and support.
    Arlene Marie in IL — Apr 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Manjot Gill, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Manjot Gill, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gill to family and friends

    Dr. Gill's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gill

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Manjot Gill, MD.

    About Dr. Manjot Gill, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396776894
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts Eye/Ear Infirmary, Harvard Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Alberta University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manjot Gill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gill works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Gill’s profile.

    Dr. Gill has seen patients for Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Manjot Gill, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.