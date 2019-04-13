Dr. Manjot Gill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manjot Gill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manjot Gill, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gill works at
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
This was my second experience with Dr. Gill as my opthamologist. This 2nd time was for a very serious condition requiring surgery. I was certainly her most difficult patient in terms of my emotional state. On a personal level, Dr. Gill was understanding, caring and patient. Professionally, her skill as a surgeon is unparalleled. I would never have gone to any other surgeon for this particular condition and I am very grateful to her and her staff for their expertise and support.
About Dr. Manjot Gill, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1396776894
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye/Ear Infirmary, Harvard Medical School
- Alberta University Hospital
- University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gill works at
Dr. Gill has seen patients for Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.