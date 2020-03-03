Dr. Grewal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manjit Grewal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Manjit Grewal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Davison, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.
Rrc Davison2031 Fairway Dr, Davison, MI 48423 Directions (810) 654-0138
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mclaren Flint
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Outstanding Dr. with excellent bedside manner and a very daring staff
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1982694519
- Wayne State U - DMC
- St Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Nephrology
Dr. Grewal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grewal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grewal has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypercalcemia and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grewal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Grewal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grewal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grewal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grewal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.